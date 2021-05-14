BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $2.96 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $17,462.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005921 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002692 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,558,712 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,258 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

