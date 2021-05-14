Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $267,488.35 and $78.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00648169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

