Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $267,488.35 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $267,488.35 and $78.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00648169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

