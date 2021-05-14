Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $71.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 436,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

