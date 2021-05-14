BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.09.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,633 shares of company stock worth $14,663,602. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

