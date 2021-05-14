Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Roth Capital

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLNK. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ BLNK traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

