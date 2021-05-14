Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Blink Charging stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,910. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.