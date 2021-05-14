Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 90,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

