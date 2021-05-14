Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of REV Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

REVG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 7,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,338. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

