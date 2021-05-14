Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.61. 7,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.