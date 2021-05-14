Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.