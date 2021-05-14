Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,253 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 53.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 36,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

