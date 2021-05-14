BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Down 6.1%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.59 and last traded at $63.30. Approximately 3,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 150,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $537.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

