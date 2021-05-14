BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$4.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.17.

CJ traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

