BMO Capital Markets Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $41.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

