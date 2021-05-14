BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$18.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNIEF stock remained flat at $$11.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.