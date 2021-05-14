BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.