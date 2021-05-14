Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Raised to $75.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $512,154. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $20,011,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $9,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,506,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

