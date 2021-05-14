Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.95.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

