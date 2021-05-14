boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.27 ($5.39).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 43.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.85. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64). Also, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

