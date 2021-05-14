Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 306,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $78,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

