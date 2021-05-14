Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.21.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

