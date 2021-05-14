Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

NASDAQ:BOXL remained flat at $$2.18 during trading hours on Friday. 40,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,297. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

