Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.67.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $$182.35 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $140.93 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.