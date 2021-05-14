Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$248.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$251.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$217.15. 1,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$220.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.