bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

BPOSY stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

