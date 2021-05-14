Brian K. Ferraioli Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian K. Ferraioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of Vistra stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00.

Shares of VST opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

