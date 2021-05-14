Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,764. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

In related news, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at $220,609.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

