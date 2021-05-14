Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

BBI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 864,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,451. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Brickell Biotech news, CEO Robert Busard Brown purchased 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 259,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 333,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

