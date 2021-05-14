Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 186,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,387. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -930.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

