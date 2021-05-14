Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $17.98. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 9,041 shares.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $995.54 million, a PE ratio of -877.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

