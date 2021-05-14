BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stake Trimmed by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in BrightView by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BrightView by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in BrightView by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,038. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

