Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 6th Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 132,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,188. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

