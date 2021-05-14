British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Jack Bowles Sells 11,434 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,819.50 ($36.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £64.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,768.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,715.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

