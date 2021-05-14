BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Plug Power by 578.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.96 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

