BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $220.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.14. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

