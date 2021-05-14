BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,373,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,578.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

