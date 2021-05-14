BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.61 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

