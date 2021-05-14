BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,718,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $130.59.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

