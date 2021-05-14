BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

