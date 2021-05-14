BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.