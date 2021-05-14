Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$3.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.44) and the highest is ($2.91). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($9.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. 17,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in bluebird bio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

