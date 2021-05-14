Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.79. Caterpillar posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $242.23. 2,017,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $245.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

