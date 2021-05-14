Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,718 shares of company stock worth $25,471,596. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $128.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

