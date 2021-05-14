Brokerages Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce sales of $19.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.29 million and the highest is $19.40 million. Gaia reported sales of $16.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.09 on Friday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Gaia by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

