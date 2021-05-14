Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,708. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

