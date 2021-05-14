Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $62.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

