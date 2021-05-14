Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Argus lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 8,134,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

