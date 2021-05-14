Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.72 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $51.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $19.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $704.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.13. Charter Communications has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $704.09.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

