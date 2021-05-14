Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce $86.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $85.80 million. Fastly reported sales of $74.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $383.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $388.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $512.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,296 shares of company stock valued at $27,160,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,279. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. Fastly has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $136.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

